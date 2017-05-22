Wreath laying ceremony held in Savannah to honor National Maritime Day

A local organization honored mariners lost at sea with a wreath laying ceremony Monday afternoon as part of National Maritime Day.

In 1933, Congress declared May 22nd the day of observation in recognition of the SS Savannah's advancement of ocean transportation. The ceremony also honored merchant mariners who transport and trade American goods overseas.

"That is the day set aside to remember those lost at sea, honor those who serve at sea, and remind the maritime community that there are human beings on the ships though," said Andy Krey, President, Rotary Club of Savannah West. "Ships carry more than cargo. They carry on average 22 crew members. "

This is put on by the Rotary Club of Savannah West.

