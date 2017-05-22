Cleanup continues after weekend flooding in Rincon, more rain on the way

The Metter Police Department responded to two armed robberies over the weekend.More >>
The Exchange Club of Savannah presented the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Year Award to Savannah High School P.E. teacher and basketball coach, Tim Jordan.More >>
With more rain on the way this week people living in certain areas of Effingham County will be keeping an eye out for more localized flooding.More >>
More than 100 people were arrested after being caught in the latest wave of Operation Rolling Thunder.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of double lane closures northbound on I-95 at bridges locations between Jimmy DeLoach Parkway/Exit 106 and State Route 21/Exit 109 on Monday night through Wednesday night from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.More >>
