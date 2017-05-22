Cleanup continues after weekend flooding in Rincon, more rain on the way

With more rain on the way this week people living in certain areas of Effingham County will be keeping an eye out for more localized flooding.

Storms over the weekend brought a large amount of rainfall, particularly in the areas surrounding the Lost Plantation Golf Club in Rincon.

Many in this area and on neighboring streets told us Sunday night that the street flooding was more severe than during hurricane Matthew.

Several homeowners were out Monday sweeping mulch and other landscaping materials back into place, or into the garbage. There are visible lines in the lawns where the water reached before receding Sunday night, and some we spoke to on Stonewalk Drive are bracing for even more, and rightly so.

Even though they don't maintain the drainage out here, the City of Rincon's City Manager monitored the situation over the weekend and said the drainage system did what it was supposed to do.

The drainage ponds did get full, however, and that is cause for some concern.

"Unfortunately the holding ponds are still holding a lot of water, both in that neighborhood and in other areas," said Wes Smith, Rincon City Manager. "And if we get two more inches tonight, there's a good chance of more of it."

Sunday we saw a lot of people driving through the flood water on the streets, which is something city officials and emergency officials alike warn against, because you never know what's just below the surface.

