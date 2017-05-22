School Board votes to approve Dr. Ann Levett as new SCCPSS superintendent

In a five to four vote on Monday afternoon, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education approved Dr. Ann Levett as the new school system superintendent.

