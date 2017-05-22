School Board votes to approve Dr. Ann Levett as new SCCPSS super - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

School Board votes to approve Dr. Ann Levett as new SCCPSS superintendent

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

In a five to four vote on Monday afternoon, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education approved Dr. Ann Levett as the new school system superintendent. 

Elizabeth Rawlins and Marla Rooker will have more on this announcement coming up on THE News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly