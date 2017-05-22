GDOT warns of single lane closures on I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of single left lane closures northbound on I-95 at bridges locations between Jimmy DeLoach Parkway/Exit 106 and State Route 21/Exit 109 on Monday night from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

These lane closures are so workers can lay polymer overlay on the bridge decks and replace bridge joints as part of the I-95 bridge preservation project in Chatham County.

Law enforcement will be there to enhance safety and to make sure drivers move slowly.

