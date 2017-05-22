Burton fire District responds to 6 wrecks since Friday morning

The Burton Fire District responded to their sixth wreck in three days, and the fourth in Seabrook, early Monday morning.

Officials got the call a little after midnight and were dispatched to the intersection of Delaney Circle and Creemoor Lane.

When they arrived on scene they found a two-vehicle wreck with moderate damage to both cars and an occupant trapped in one of the vehicles.

Crews were able to free the occupant using the Jaws of Life. The That person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, along with a second occupant who also received non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burton fire District reports that a total of 8 occupants from this weekend’s 6 wrecks have been taken to the hospital, including one who was ejected approximately 50 feet in a Seabrook wreck on Trask Parkway on Friday evening.

