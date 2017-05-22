Metter Police Department investigating 2 weekend armed robberies

The Metter Police Department responded to two armed robberies over the weekend.

The first took place on Saturday a little after 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General. When officials arrived on scene they found out that the suspect was a black male who entered the store and used a weapon to take an unknown amount of cash from the store.

Law enforcement from the Metter police Department and the Candler County Sheriff's Office were able to find the suspect based on information they had received. They arrested Roland Phillips, 27, for Armed Robbery.

The second armed robbery took place on Sunday a little after 5 a.m. at Jay's Truck Stop/Convenience Store. Officials found out a white male and a black male entered the store and used a weapon to take an unknown amount of cash from the store.

Based on information the Metter Police Department and the Candler County Sheriff's Office were able to arrest a 14-year-old juvenile, Kaleb Roberts, 20, and Jordan Warren, 18, for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

Both cases are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator James McKie at 912.685.5437.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.