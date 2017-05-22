Savannah High basketball coach honored as Exchange Club Teacher of the Year

The Exchange Club of Savannah presented the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Year Award to Savannah High School P.E. teacher and basketball coach, Tim Jordan.

Coach Jordan was not only honored Monday for touching countless student lives, he was also honored for saving a life! He was playing tennis at Daffin Park back in March when Robin Lewis says she collapsed. Her heart stopped beating.

Fortunately, Coach Jordan knew CPR.

"He did everything right because at that point they tell me if he didn't do CPR, I would not be here today,” Lewis said.

"It means a lot, to step in when you really need it. I don't feel like I really did an honor because I did what any human being should definitely do. You know it's great for them to honor me but I did what the good Lord put me there to do,” Coach Jordan said.

Coach Jordan and Lewis are now close friends.

