Good News: Movement in the Park

Dawn Baker's fourth annual Movement in the Park event, known for getting young ladies from our community and ready for an active summer, was held on Sunday.

It was movement with a purpose.

"The goal of today is to help all of us who were not born exercising every day to connect with something that can get us moving so we can get healthier and live a healthy long life," said Dawn Baker, WTOC Anchor, Movement in the Park Organizer.

It was movement toward the future.

"The whole purpose of it is to help me fund the Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy," said Baker.

And the Movement in the Park event in Forsyth Sunday was also the kickoff leading up to this year's academy program for young women, some of the participants renewing relationships they made last year, others meeting new friends with whom they will go through the week long camp to promote confidence in girls.

"It's building me and it's helping me to become a better leader," siad Damyia Albury, Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy Participant. "It's helping me become more comfortable with individuals I'm not familiar with and it's helping me communicate with individuals I'm not familiar with.

The camp is in June, but Sunday in the park, girls were gearing up with Zumba and line dancing in addition to health screenings, all part of the opportunities presented by the program.

"It's been a wonderful experience for me because I haven't really been able to do any of these things growing up. So, being able to do it now before I start my actual future has been a wonderful experience," said Albury.

The health benefits, and education, were also at the center of the movement Sunday and moving forward.

"Our health is our most precious gift. And if we are not healthy, it doesn't matter what brains we have or what connections we have, we're not going to work and fulfill our goals," said Baker.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.