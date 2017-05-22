New historical marker pays homage to integration of GSU

A new historical marker at Georgia Southern University pays homage to the school's integration and those who helped make it happen.

They started working on the idea two years ago after the 50th anniversary of the first African-American students enrolled in classes.

School leaders unveiled the marker last week and hope it helps bring to life the events for today's students.

“Many of the people listed on there are still active with the university. They're still connected with us,” said Gloria Goosby, with GSU.

The marker sits in Sweetheart Circle next to the marker for the creation of the school that would become GSU.

