Burton Fire District responds to 6 wrecks since Friday morning

A total of 8 people were taken to the hospital after 6 major accidents in just three days.

The chaos began just before 2 a.m on Friday when a driver hit a deer. The Burton Fire District would then go on to respond to three other major accidents all in the Seabrook area, 2 of which were all along this Trask Parkway.

One of the more severe accidents happened Friday night near Detour Road and Trask Parkway, where a car rolled over multiple times ejecting one person almost 50-feet.

Then two days later firefighters had to cut another passenger out of a car after it flipped over. The Burton Fire District says the numbers seem steady, it's the type of crashes that are alarming.

"What we're seeing in motor vehicle accidents is on Robert Smalls Parkway," said Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire District. "We are seeing an increase of MVAs on that road and then we're definitely seeing an increase in type of accidents. They're becoming more violent and more serious injuries."

The Burton Fire District reiterates what other public safety agencies have to say about the importance of seat belts. The department says the more serious injuries caused by a crash are simply because passengers didn't buckle up.

