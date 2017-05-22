Beaufort Co. Courthouse holding murder, child abuse trial

The trial of Antonio Coaxum began Monday morning with jury selection at the Beaufort County Courthouse.

Coaxum, 26, is accused of abuse that killed his 6-year-old daughter, D’Naja Fields in July 2015.

Also standing trial this week Brian Allen.

Allen, 24, is accused of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Charles Miller, 30.

The charges against these defendants are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.