WTOC Investigates: SCCPSS Board transparency questioned after one superintendent finalist named

Dr. Levett was among four finalists, but the board chose to publicly release the name of only one.

The one they voted on.

This creates an issue when it comes to open records law and transparency of who else Levett was competing with for this position.

The board could have released the names of up to three candidates and taken a vote on all three of them Monday, but because they chose to only name Levett as the finalist, we are not able to obtain candidate files and records on any of the other final candidates.

When asked if she was hoping to have at least three people to vote on, SCCPSS Board President Jolene Byrne had this to say.

"The vote was taken and it is what it is. Everybody voted in the room and so ultimately whatever the majority decides is what we do," said Byrne.



The Savannah-Chatham County Public School board voted and approved its sole candidate, Dr. Ann Levett, who they named two weeks ago.

By law they could have voted on up to three candidates but only naming one means we could only gain copies of her candidate file and no other finalists.

"We could have chosen up to three, however the majority of the board wanted just one candidate and so that is what we did," said Byrne.



Despite the board budgeting upwards of $75,000 on a search firm and reviewing 97 qualified candidates from all over the country, they selected their current Deputy Superintendent of Academic Affairs.



When asked if this was worth it, Byrne had the following to say.

"I think it's always worth it to go through the process. It's important to make sure that the best candidate rises to the top and you can't do that if you pull someone from in house without thoroughly vetting them and looking at your alternatives."



But Byrne and other board members admit they wanted other options to choose from. In fact, they went public about it Monday with Dr. Levett in the room.

“The phrase, ‘We will show you the way or we will show you the way out.’ I've heard you use multiple times and I think that is a very dangerous leadership style for 5,000 staff," said Julie Wade, SCCPSS District 1.



“I really hoped we would come in with someone with a fresh new perspective,” said Byrne.



"I made my statements during the meeting and from now on, you're going to hear nothing but positive things," Byrne continued.

The vote carried 5 to 4. Those in favor say she was the right candidate for the job even after conducting that expensive, nationwide search.

