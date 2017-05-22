Dr. Ann Levett's interview video shared with WTOC after open records request

Here are the questions associated with Dr. Levett’s interview video that was shared to WTOC after we filed an open records request:

Please tell us who you are, your current position and your background in the education field. What do you consider the greatest challenges and obstacles to closing the achievement gap, particularly regarding differentiated instruction and diverse learning styles? Please share examples of your work in this area. How would you involve the community, students and staff in your vision and consensus building?

For Dr. Levett's answers, please watch the corresponding video to each question in the above video player.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.