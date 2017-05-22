Dr. Ann Levett's interview video shared with WTOC after open records request

You now have a little more time to offer your thoughts and comments on a wastewater pretreatment permit application that has many in Effingham County concerned.More >>
You now have a little more time to offer your thoughts and comments on a wastewater pretreatment permit application that has many in Effingham County concerned.More >>
Dr. Levett was among four finalists, but the board chose to publicly release the name of only one.More >>
Dr. Levett was among four finalists, but the board chose to publicly release the name of only one.More >>
A new historical marker at Georgia Southern University pays homage to the school's integration and those who helped make it happen.More >>
A new historical marker at Georgia Southern University pays homage to the school's integration and those who helped make it happen.More >>
One small town hopes to pay tribute to its heroes this weekend in a new way. They're displaying the names of veterans this holiday to remind every one of their sacrifice.More >>
One small town hopes to pay tribute to its heroes this weekend in a new way. They're displaying the names of veterans this holiday to remind every one of their sacrifice.More >>
In a five to four vote on Monday afternoon, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education approved Dr. Ann Levett as the new school system superintendent.More >>
In a five to four vote on Monday afternoon, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board of Education approved Dr. Ann Levett as the new school system superintendent.More >>