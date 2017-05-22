Effingham County first responders celebrate 43rd annual National EMS Week

In Effingham County, first responders are celebrating the 43rd annual National EMS Week.

Residents were invited out to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office on Monday night to learn what goes into the job. There were ambulance, helicopter and fire truck tours, along with safety demonstrations and a burn care education station.

"We do more than just give a ride to the hospital. We do everything from delivering babies to giving grandma a ride to the nursing home if need be. So, we go the whole realm. From beginning to the end of life,” said Effingham County EMS Director Wanda McDuffie.

There were snacks for the little ones and free coloring books as well.

National EMS Week was established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford.

