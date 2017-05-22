Scholarship awarded to Abercorn Street Chick-fil-A worker

Chick-fil-A hosted it's annual "Daddy-Daughter Date Night" on Monday.

Savannah's Abercorn Street restaurant was full of princesses. Daddy-daughter date nights happened at Chick-fil-A locations across the United States, giving girls and their dads a special night out.

Tickets were good for a meal and a reserved table.

Also on Monday night, one hard-working employee was presented with a scholarship for college.

"We want our guests to be able to get together and make memories. We're not asking for anything in return. We want them to just have the memory of just being together,” said Shannon Foard, a marketing director at Chick-fil-A.

"It's amazing. That way I can pursue my dreams in college and do what I want to do when I get older. And it's cool to have friends like this and family,” said Haley P., a Chick-fil-A scholarship recipient.



Haley is attending Mercer University to study nursing.

Just so boys and moms don't feel left out, mother-son date night happened last week.

