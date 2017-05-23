First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms expected throughout Tuesday

The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the WTOC Weather Team.

Showers and storms are expected throughout the day and could produce locally heavy rainfall.

It is a First Alert WX Day! Showers-storms could produce locally heavy rain & flooding. https://t.co/VA8fThUiKe pic.twitter.com/wIwExSsTpP — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 23, 2017

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area until midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few may reach severe limits.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s, lows near 70. Showers and storms are expected overnight with locally heavy rain possible.

Wednesday will also be a First Alert Weather Day. More showers and storms could produce locally heavy rain and a few storms may reach severe limits.

Please use caution when driving through flood prone areas and keep checking the radar on the WTOC First Alert Weather App.

Check our online interactive radar by clicking here.

