Tornado WARNING issued for portions of Bryan and Chatham counties until 9:45 p.m.

The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.More >>
The National Weather Service – Charleston will be in Chatham County on Wednesday to assess the storm damage on Wilmington Island, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency.More >>
E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.More >>
