Live video from WTOC 11 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WTOC 11 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

The threat of flooding continues across several southern states as heavy rain soaked the area and prompted new flood watches in the Carolinas while a massive storm system swept eastward.

Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

Flood fears spread to Carolinas as rain pounds the South

#Update: Tornado WARNING issued for portions of Bryan and Chatham counties until 9:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Tybee Island GA until 9:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Dbs94nGTjT — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 24, 2017

#Update: Tornado WARNING issued for portions of Liberty, McIntosh, and Long counties until 8:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Walthourville GA, Ludowici GA, Allenhurst GA until 8:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9l2THW9XcL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 23, 2017

#Update: Tornado WANING extended for Wayne County until 8:15 p.m.

#Update: Tornado WARNING extended for portions of Bacon, Appling and Wayne counties until 7:45 p.m.

#Update: Tornado warning issued for portions of Bacon, Appling and Coffee counties.

Tornado warnings have expired in Chatham County at this time (6:23 p.m.)

#Update:

Tornado Warning including Montgomery GA, Thunderbolt GA, Isle of Hope GA until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Z0NNxG2Zpx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 23, 2017

Update:

There is a tornado warning in effect for Portions of Chatham County. Take Cover Now! #gawx pic.twitter.com/Wy9t6EMpWr — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) May 23, 2017

Update:

Tornado Warning including Richmond Hill GA, Montgomery GA, Midway GA until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/EinJfMZZjT — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 23, 2017

#Update: Tornado WARNING issued for portions of Liberty and Long counties until 5:15 p.m.

#Update: Tornado WARNING issued for portions of Pierce, Wayne, Coffee, Ware and Bacon counties until 5 p.m.

_________________________________________________________________

#Update: All tornado warnings in our area have EXPIRED at this time (4 p.m.)

_________________________________________________________________

#Update: A tornado WARNING has been issued for portions of Bacon, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.

WATCH ON MOBILE HERE

_________________________________________________________________

Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the WTOC Weather Team.

Showers and storms are expected throughout the day and could produce locally heavy rainfall.

It is a First Alert WX Day! Showers-storms could produce locally heavy rain & flooding. https://t.co/VA8fThUiKe pic.twitter.com/wIwExSsTpP — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 23, 2017

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area until midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few may reach severe limits.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s, lows near 70. Showers and storms are expected overnight with locally heavy rain possible.

Wednesday will also be a First Alert Weather Day. More showers and storms could produce locally heavy rain and a few storms may reach severe limits.

Please use caution when driving through flood prone areas and keep checking the radar on the WTOC First Alert Weather App.

Check our online interactive radar by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.