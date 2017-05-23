Lowcountry hospitality job fair, Wayne Co. Job Fair and Career Expo happening Tuesday

The SC Restaurant and Lodging Association is hosting a job fair Tuesday on Hilton Head Island.

There will be over 25 employers, some doing on-site interviewing and on the spot hiring.

The event will take place at the Sonesta Resort (130 Shipyard Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928) from 12 to 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a resume and dress to impress.

Also on Tuesday, Parker's will be participating in the Wayne County Job Fair and Career Expo.

There will be open interviews for customer service representatives, kitchen associates, and management for all locations.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coastal Pines Technical College (1777 W Cherry St, Jesup, GA 31545) in the Polytech Building. Those interested can apply online to speed up the process by clicking here.

