According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.

Drivers on Highway 21 should use GA 307 (Dean Forest Road) to reach GA 25 (U.S. 17 A). Drivers should used GA 307 to reach GA 21. Crossgate Road is closed to vehicles exceeding three tons, and Grange Road is under construction and cannot handle heavy traffic.

Bonnybridge Road will remain closed until GADOT crews can survey and inspect the roadway and deem it safe for travel.

