FootGolf program at Fort Stewart and HAAF open to the public

FootGolf, an increasingly popular precision sport combining elements of soccer and golf, is at Taylors Creek and Hunter Golf Course. Both 18 hole courses are open to the public.

It is played with the holes located away from the golf putting surfaces, allowing regular golf players and FootGolf players to be on the course at the same time.

Players kick a No. 5 standard soccer ball into a 23-inch cup instead of the regulation 4 ¼-inch golf hole. However, as in golf, there are bunkers, water hazards, trees and other hazards to be avoided. The player with the fewest shots over the nine- or 18-hole course wins.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.