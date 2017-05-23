1 injured in Burton house fire

Burton firefighters and MCAS Beaufort firefighters responded to a house fire on Mroz Road Monday night, just before 11 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story detached garage (with a living space above the garage) heavily involved in flames. Officials say one resident living in the garage was able to escape with minor injuries and was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Burton and MCAS firefighters extinguished the fire, but the garage was heavily damaged.

Five hours later, just after 2 a.m., Burton firefighters were called back to the same location for reports of another fire at the same address. Crews arrived to find a fire burning outside of the original fire building in an opposite location of the original fire. The secondary fire was quickly extinguished by one Burton fire truck and hose line.

Both fires are under investigation, but officials say there is no reason to suspect the fires were intentional at this time.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 24 building fires so far this year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.