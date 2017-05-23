1 injured in Burton house fire

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
FootGolf, an increasingly popular precision sport combining elements of soccer and golf, is at Taylors Creek and Hunter Golf Course. Both 18 hole courses are open to the public.More >>
FootGolf, an increasingly popular precision sport combining elements of soccer and golf, is at Taylors Creek and Hunter Golf Course. Both 18 hole courses are open to the public.More >>
Burton firefighters and MCAS Beaufort firefighters responded to a house fire on Mroz Road Monday night, just before 11 p.m.More >>
Burton firefighters and MCAS Beaufort firefighters responded to a house fire on Mroz Road Monday night, just before 11 p.m.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 19-year-old male for kidnapping after a domestic violence incident on Monday.More >>
The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a 19-year-old male for kidnapping after a domestic violence incident on Monday.More >>