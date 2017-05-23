Wreck shuts down Hwy 23 at Levi McCall Circle in Tattnall County

A wreck on Highway 23 at Levi McCall Circle in Tattnall County had traffic completely stopped Tuesday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, two women and an infant were traveling northbound on Highway 23 near Levi McCall Circle in a silver Ford Focus a little before 1 p.m. when the driver crossed the center line and went into the southbound lane. The driver collided with a log truck driving southbound.

The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant and passenger were both taken to the hospital. At this time their conditions are unknown.

Officials say the driver, who's identity has not been released, is from the Atlanta area.

Georgia State Patrol is continuing their investigation of this accident.

Tattnall County Fire, Reidsville Fire, Tattnall County Sheriff, GSP, and DPS all responded to the scene.

