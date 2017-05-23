Homeowners in Rincon preparing for potential flooding

A lot of rain in a very short period of time has and continues to push city storm water drainage to the limit in Rincon.

Over the weekend, around a half a foot of rain fell, leaving standing water on streets and into people's yards in some neighborhoods.

One man from that area says the area gets worse with every significant rainfall.

Street drainage seemed to be working well, though, and city officials say it's important to keep trash and yard waste clear of those, whether publicly or privately maintained. We definitely didn't see the type of flooding that residents here saw on Sunday, especially in the Lost Plantation Golf Club area.

Tuesday afternoon, Rincon city leaders are taking a look at an area off Fort Howard Road to make sure a development site isn't contributing to the flooding problems. In the Ridgewood neighborhood, the flooding has reached a new level. Water runs downhill and down the street right to the corner where Michael Edwards and his family live. For the past four years, he's had issues with water coming up to his house, but never inside, until Sunday. Now, he's trying to find out what can be done to stop it since both retention areas on his street are privately-owned, and the street drainage is not maintained by the city.

"Within about five minutes it was already down here. Twenty minutes later, we are here, all right? And then before it ever ended, it already came up to my knees. The insurance company said I had over a foot over water," Edwards said.

The rain has let up here in Rincon for now, but we're expecting more to fall this evening and tomorrow, so we'll be keeping and eye and ear out for any problems if they come up.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.