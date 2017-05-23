BCSO looking for man wanted for failing to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

Investigators say 25-year-old Kareem Joseph Stevens is 5'6 tall and weighs around 135 pounds. His last known address is 51 Bryant Road, Hilton Head.

If you have any information about Stevens, please contact Cpl. A. Calore at 843.255.3411 or you may call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1.888.274.6372, or 1.888.CRIMESC.

