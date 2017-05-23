Public forum to be held on U.S. 278 widening proposal on HHI

Tuesday night, Hilton Head residents will have the chance to hear from representatives about a proposed project that would widen a portion of 278.

A public forum will be held at Hilton Head High School, where attendees can get up close and personal and look at some of the maps and design blueprints for the project.

Coming onto the island from the bridge, the speed limit immediately changes from 55 to 45, so officials are looking to add two more travel lanes to make sure residents can enter and exit their neighborhoods safely.

The area is a highly congested one and drivers often find themselves jetting out into traffic trying to make a turn. There are currently three median crossovers at Jenkins Road, Blue Heron Point Road, and Cross Tree Drive, where drivers can make a left turn. It still proves to be dangerous for some motorists, so the proposal will add two designated U-turn medians as well.

The proposal calls for six traffic signals along the one-mile stretch of road.

Right now drivers find themselves risking it all just to make a left turn. With speeds reaching 55 miles per hour drivers find themselves waiting for several minutes before they can jet out into traffic.

We caught up with some of them at the stop sign.

"It's really a pain because you have to wait for traffic going off the island and once you get across the road it's another wait," said John Croft, Hilton Head Driver. "And for the delivery drivers for the restaurant down the street it's real difficult for them."

The formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

