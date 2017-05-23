Port Wentworth seeing flooded areas

Major flooding issues in Port Wentworth has left residents upset in many neighborhoods.

The heavy downpour lead to some people's yards becoming lakes.

Those who live at Armadale Road and Osteen Street tell us they want the problem fixed now. Monday afternoon this area was completely covered with water and that could easily happen again knowing the ground is saturated.

Everyone we talked to told us the situation was bad during high tide Monday. The Mayor told us he saw residents outside of their homes crying because of the reoccurring issue.

One woman we talked to told us she called 911 even though she knows that was not the proper way to get on the phone with city officials. We spoke with one man who lives on the corner of Armadale Rd and Osteen Street, he wants the city to take action.

"That's all we can do, we don't own the property out here, we don't own the streets and all this," said Don Sprouse, Port Wentworth Resident. "So I can't put a drainage ditch into the ball park, the Mayor lives a couple of houses down and his yard was flooded yesterday also. He knows what the problem is, he was here the whole time. I will say that about the Mayor, he does come out but nothing is done."

The Mayor, City Manager and others did meet at City Hall today to discuss ways to solve the problem. We sat down with the Mayor to hear about the solutions.

Mayor Glenn Jones only lives one street over, so he is familiar with the flooding in the area when we see heavy rain around the time of high tide like we did on Monday.

The Mayor says the city has been looking to improve this area when it comes to drainage.

"Having engineers tell them what the problem is, but nothing is done we are still sitting here with water," said Don Sprouse, Port Wentworth Resident. "It gets up in the yards, it gets up in a couple of the houses. It is ridiculous now days you should be able to do something but there is nothing done."

"We are not going to sit back and wait any longer, we are going to be proactive on this," said Mayor Glen Jones. "I put myself in these people's shoes, for them going through this every time. Enough is enough. We are going to be pushing the button really hard in the next weeks to come."

