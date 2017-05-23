Area farmers thankful for rain

E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.More >>
A lot of rain in a very short period of time has and continues to push city storm water drainage to the limit in Rincon.More >>
