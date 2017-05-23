Area farmers thankful for rain

One group that needs a lot of the rain that's been coming down is most definitely farmers.

Some need it to get crops planted and others need it to grow what's already planted.

Four to six inches of rain in town could flood streets and yards. Dry fields of peanuts and cotton can take that, and then some. Peanut plants seem to hold on to every drop of rain they could keep. Wade McElven says his plants were dry after more than two weeks without rain.

"They were starting to slow down. They'd sprouted well, but gotten dry. They'll really take off now," McElven said.

Elsewhere, his cotton plants barely stick through the ground. He says the standing water there will absorb in before they can drown the plants if they don't get much more rain. He's not alone.

"If we're talking 5-6 inches more, we're talking about getting delayed in some of these fields, seven days or more getting back in," said Bill Tyson, UGA Extension Director.

Drought slowed Wade and some other farmers from planting the last of their crops. He'll have to wait a few days before he can run a tractor, but...

"We're not going to say much bad about this rain. We're glad to get it," he said.

If Wade has his druthers, the cloud cover will hang around without rain and keep the sun and heat off the field and let the water soak in slowly. We'll have to see about that.

