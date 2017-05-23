Military luncheon hosted by Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.
The Chamber's Military Affairs Council hosted its annual Military Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon at the Westin.
WTOC spoke with Fort Stewart's new Third Infantry Division commander on what this means for his men and women.
"Our soldiers and families are part of the community. We send our children to schools. We participate in community activities and we rely on our community to help us when our soldiers are deployed,” said 3rd Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas.
The Chamber also recognized each branch's outstanding service member of the year.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.More >>
E. Henry Street is closed due to flooding, Friday night.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Bonnybridge Road has been closed to through traffic due to flooding and possible roadway damage.More >>
The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.More >>
The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.More >>
A lot of rain in a very short period of time has and continues to push city storm water drainage to the limit in Rincon.More >>
A lot of rain in a very short period of time has and continues to push city storm water drainage to the limit in Rincon.More >>