Military luncheon hosted by Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce salutes local service members.

The Chamber's Military Affairs Council hosted its annual Military Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon at the Westin.

WTOC spoke with Fort Stewart's new Third Infantry Division commander on what this means for his men and women.

"Our soldiers and families are part of the community. We send our children to schools. We participate in community activities and we rely on our community to help us when our soldiers are deployed,” said 3rd Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas.

The Chamber also recognized each branch's outstanding service member of the year.

