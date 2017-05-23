Alma PD arrest man accused of home burglary - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Alma PD arrest man accused of home burglary

Christopher Dyal (Source: Alma Police Department) Christopher Dyal (Source: Alma Police Department)
ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

The Alma Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Christopher Dean Dyal, 32, for burglary on Tuesday.

Dyal is accused of a home burglary and taking property worth an estimated $17,000.

Dyal was also wanted for an outstanding probation violation warrant in Coffee County.

