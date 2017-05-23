Ft. Pulaski, Cockspur Island closed indefinitely due to Tuesday' - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Ft. Pulaski, Cockspur Island closed indefinitely due to Tuesday's severe weather

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely due to Tuesday's severe weather, the park announced via Facebook. 

Details are limited at this time. Please stay with WTOC for updates to this story. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly