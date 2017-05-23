Ft. Pulaski, Cockspur Island closed indefinitely due to Tuesday's severe weather

Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely due to Tuesday's severe weather, the park announced via Facebook.
Extensive tree damage from likely tornado near Cockspur Island, Lighthouse [??: Trey Thompson] pic.twitter.com/q9yjK28fwG— WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) May 24, 2017
Details are limited at this time. Please stay with WTOC for updates to this story.
