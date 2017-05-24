First Alert Weather Day: Potential for more storms continues Wednesday

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

There will be mostly cloudy skies with some showers during morning hours. Showers and storms become more widespread this afternoon and some may be severe. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The highs will be in the low 80s with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Wednesday night will see showers and storms with lows in the low 60s.

A cold front pushes through early Thursday, and skies become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

