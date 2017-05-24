Savannah triple homicide suspect arrested in SC extradited to Chatham County

A Savannah triple homicide suspect arrested in South Carolina has been extradited back to Chatham County.More >>
One woman was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 23 at Levi McCall Circle in Tattnall County.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will split into two five-team divisions, broken up simply by east and west, starting in 2018.More >>
Due to Tuesday’s severe weather, Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely.More >>
The National Weather Service – Charleston will be in Chatham County on Wednesday to assess the storm damage on Wilmington Island, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency.More >>
