Savannah triple homicide suspect arrested in SC extradited to Chatham County

A Savannah triple homicide suspect arrested in South Carolina has been extradited back to Chatham County.

Keith Lamont Marrow Junior is now sitting in the Chatham County Jail after spending time in Jasper County. He is charged with killing three people inside an East 31 Street home last month.

Marrow's first court appearance in Chatham County is scheduled for June 15.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.