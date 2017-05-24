Search and rescue underway off Tybee Island for boaters missing since storm

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway for the passengers of an overturned fishing vessel.

Coast Guard officials say they first got the call around 6:22 p.m. Tuesday night.

A 45-foot response boat and an Air Station helicopter were deployed and searched an area about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.

Officials suspended the search efforts Tuesday night as the weather began to decline.

Update: Members returning to shore. Conditions not suitable for dive ops. USGC remaining on scene to search for victims. — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 24, 2017

The search resumed Wednesday morning around the same area off Tybee. The U.S. Coast Guard, Georgia and South Carolina DNR, and Savannah Fire and Emergency Services are all involved in the search.

At this time, there is no word on how many people are missing from the boat.

In a separate incident Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard rescued four boaters off Pritchard’s Island, S.C.

WTOC will continue to follow this developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.