Most Wanted- May 24, 2017

The Savannah State University Police Dept. is searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of three students that happened back in April.

Two suspects have already been arrested. Can you help them find the third? Here’s this week’s most wanted:

Truquon Thomas is wanted for three counts of armed robbery for that incident where three students were robbed at gunpoint. He’s 19 years old and has now d ropped out of college. Detectives believe he could possibly be hiding out with family in his hometown of Lumpkin in Southwest Georgia.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. is looking for Stephanie Burnside, who is wanted for financial transaction card fraud. The 24-year-old woman has a history of financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking and manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine. Her last known address was on Greenway Street in Pooler.

Secret Service agents are looking for Eugene Harrison, who is wanted for a conspiracy to pass counterfeit cash. He moves around the Savannah area a great deal and might be known among the homeless community. He is 55 years old and has a lengthy criminal record.

If you have information about these suspects or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

