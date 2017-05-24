Savannah Mile: A Memorial Day Weekend tradition

For the twelfth consecutive year, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is adding a special element to Savannah’s 2017 Memorial Day celebration and a way to care for those who care for us.

All of the money raised will go to assist the families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

The Savannah Mile is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27 in the Historic Downtown District. The course begins at the south end of Forsyth Park and continues down Drayton Street with a finish on Broughton Street. At the awards party in Johnson Square, attendees will enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers from Savannah Lodging, Coca-Cola beverages, Leopold’s Ice Cream and N’Laws refreshing watermelon and bananas.

Registration is $20 through May 25, and $25 on May 26 and race day. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Savannah donors, registration is free to all first responders and military participants.

To register, click here.

To learn more about The 200 Club or the Savannah Mile, click here, call 912-721-4418, or email info@twohundredclub.org.