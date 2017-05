The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash Tuesday night in Jasper County claimed the life of a 90-year-old woman.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 northbound near mile marker 16. They say the driver of a 2016 Cadillac SUV lost control of the car, ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.