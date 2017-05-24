2 arrested in burglary of Statesboro business

Two criminals are off the streets of Bulloch County following the burglary of a Statesboro business.

Statesboro Police were notified of a crime in progress on May 20, around 11:45 p.m. at Statesboro Deals. Officers responded and arrested two men in the act of committing the burglary. They were arrested without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action.

Twenty-one-year-old Moses Jamaree Key of Statesboro was charged with one count burglary in the second degree - forced entry, one count of theft by taking - motor vehicle, and one count possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Thirty-year-old Dewayne Terral Jackson of Statesboro was charged with one count burglary in the second degree - forced entry, and one count of theft by taking - motor vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Statesboro PD at 912.764.9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to "TIPSSPD plus your message" to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.

