NWS confirms tornado on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather

Wednesday's rain on top of Monday and Tuesday's weather has turned some Bulloch County dirt roads into muddy and dangerous messes.More >>
Wednesday's rain on top of Monday and Tuesday's weather has turned some Bulloch County dirt roads into muddy and dangerous messes.More >>
Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.More >>
Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.More >>
Two criminals are off the streets of Bulloch County following the burglary of a Statesboro business.More >>
Two criminals are off the streets of Bulloch County following the burglary of a Statesboro business.More >>