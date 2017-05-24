NWS confirms tornado on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather

According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.

Morales said an extremely preliminary report states the tornado was a high EF-0 or low EF-1 tornado, but that designation could change after crews continue their investigation.

Some homes sustained damage from heavy winds and fallen trees, and several user videos show a funnel cloud in the Fort Pulaski area, which the NWS believe to be the same tornado system that touched down on Wilmington Island.

NWS crews will continue to investigate damaged areas and will release a report of their findings as soon as possible.

