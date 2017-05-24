Sun Belt Tournament Still Waiting On the Sun - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Sun Belt Tournament Still Waiting On the Sun

By Ken Griner, Sports Anchor
Wednesday Washout at Sun Belt Baseball Championship
Tickets sold for Wednesday's games will be honored on Thursday

STATESBORO, GA. - A third-straight day of heavy rains have washed out Wednesday's schedule at the 2017 Sun Belt Baseball Championship in Statesboro. Six games were on the docket between J.I. Clements Stadium on the Georgia Southern University and the Mill Creek Regional Park.

The Sun Belt will announce Thursday's schedule later Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Tickets from Wednesday's games will be honored on Thursday. Fans with questions regarding tickets should contact tickets@georgiasouthern.edu.

(From Georgia Southern Athletics)

