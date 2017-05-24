Crews assessing Ft. Pulaski severe weather damage

Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.

CEMA and the National Weather Service are still there surveying the damage. We spoke with the park director who says they're looking at downed trees, some debris, and even possible structural damage to the visitor center and the monument itself.

The damage assessment may take longer than expected since we're getting a second wave of storms on Wednesday.

