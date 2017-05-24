Heavy rains make for dangerous dirt roads in Bulloch County

Wednesday's rain on top of Monday and Tuesday's weather has turned some Bulloch County dirt roads into muddy and dangerous messes.

We caught up with a road crew repairing Oliver Road at GW Clifton Road near Highway 67, Wednesday afternoon. They spread a truckload of dirt to temporarily fill ruts and holes left by rain washing away the top layer. County leaders say this is a patch to try and keep the road open, and they'll make long-term repairs once the storm passes and the roads are dry. It all hinges on how much rain they get.

"Today could be even worse. If we get two or three inches of rain coupled with what came yesterday, there's no place for the water to go," said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director.

Officials are urging folks to use roads like this only if it's necessary. The less traffic on them, the longer they can stay open.

