Consolidation committee makes decision on new Georgia Southern academic structure

The Georgia Southern and Armstrong State consolidation committee met Wednesday to discuss the academic structure of the new Georgia Southern University.

The committee has announced the new Georgia Southern will consist of nine colleges, eight of them being undergraduate.

The academic structure is starting to come together through decisions made by the consolidation implementation committee. A 15-11 vote recommended the new Georgia Southern University have eight colleges instead of seven.

The colleges are proposed to be set up in this way: You will notice Georgia Southern's engineering and IT, business, education, health, public health and sciences and mathematics colleges are all there. But based on what was voted on Wednesday, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences will be split into two colleges. One being the College of Arts and Humanities and the other is the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

Each of the two colleges will have their own dean, which is costlier for the new Georgia Southern University. But I spoke to the president more on the involvement of those who currently work at Armstrong and Georgia Southern on the decision.

"Administratively, it just makes more sense to have the eight colleges so we went forward with the original proposal but with the understanding that I would provide the commitment, and I mean a commitment in spirit as well as funds to support the interdisciplinary work between those two colleges,” said Georgia Southern President Jaimie Hebert.

There is still a lot to be worked out, like how admissions would be handled and wanting to maintain separate undergraduate requirements for those two schools, eventually becoming one in fall of 2018.

