SCMPD: Two women wanted for questioning in credit card fraud investigation

Tybee Island power will be out island-wide at 2 a.m. Thursday for repairs after Tuesday’s severe weather.More >>
Tybee Island power will be out island-wide at 2 a.m. Thursday for repairs after Tuesday’s severe weather.More >>
Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.More >>
Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.More >>
Marguerite Lamb wanted to be buried next to her husband, but when they went to dig her grave last week they discovered, surprisingly, it was already occupied.More >>
Marguerite Lamb wanted to be buried next to her husband, but when they went to dig her grave last week they discovered, surprisingly, it was already occupied.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. is seeking the public's help to identify two female subjects wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. is seeking the public's help to identify two female subjects wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation.More >>