SCMPD: Two women wanted for questioning in credit card fraud investigation

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. is seeking the public's help to identify two female subjects wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation. 

Both subjects appear to be in their mid-twenties to early-thirties. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

