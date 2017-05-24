Tybee power restored after scheduled island-wide outage overnight

Power on Tybee Island has been restored after an island-wide outage overnight.

The power was scheduled to be shut off to the entire island at 2 a.m. Thursday morning for repairs to a broken power pole on Highway 80 that was caused by Tuesday’s severe weather.

An email went out to Tybee Island residents informing them of the outage that was expected to last up to four hours.

The power has since been restored to the entire island.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.