WTOC Good News: Armstrong State University studies sustainability through aquaponics

An aquaponic research facility at Armstrong State University has started producing fish and vegetables that are being sold to faculty and staff through a marketplace.

Aquaponics is the combination of fish production and crop production using water rather than soil. The aquaponics research facility at Armstrong is a study in sustainability with the plants purifying the water for the fish and the fish fertilizing the plants.

“We're looking into how to get the most bang for your buck with this in terms of sustainability, so they can be used in places like urban food deserts, rural communities, places where they can have fresh food production in terms of protein sources and vegetable sources,” said Dr. Heather Joestring, assistant professor of biology at ASU.

This cutting-edge practice could be a tremendous tool in the fight against hunger in Savannah and around the world.

"Through aquaponics, fish and vegetables can be produced requiring a smaller footprint than traditional farms, making it attractive for urban areas and even third-world nations," said Joestring.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.