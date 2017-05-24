WTOC Good News: Armstrong State University studies sustainability through aquaponics

Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.More >>
Ft. Pulaski is closed until further notice after two days of storms took a toll on the national park.More >>
An aquaponic research facility at Armstrong State University has started producing fish and vegetables that are being sold to faculty and staff through a marketplace.More >>
The Georgia Southern and Armstrong State consolidation committee met Wednesday to discuss the academic structure of the new Georgia Southern University.More >>
The National Weather Service has designated the tornado that touched down on Wilmington Island was an EF-1.More >>
According to National Weather Service official Ronald Morales Jr., a tornado touched down on Wilmington Island during Tuesday's severe weather event.More >>