NWS designates Tuesday's Wilmington Island tornado EF-1

The National Weather Service has designated the tornado that touched down on Wilmington Island was an EF-1.
The survey team from Charleston says the the twister developed around 5:54 pm Tuesday, May 23 on the southwest end of Wilmington Island, GA. It traveled northeast about seven miles before moving out into the ocean just beyond Fort Pulaski, GA.
The maximum width was 500 yards and the preliminary rating is EF1. The tornado was over land for approximately 11 minutes.
EF1 damage occurred on Wilmington Island and at Fort Pulaski. A complete summary will be issued in the next day or two.
