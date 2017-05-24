NWS upgrades Tuesday's tornado to EF-2 while over Fort Pulaski

Many home owners said a tornado warning and subsequent tornado came as a surprise. Residents on Walthour Road don't remember the last tornado that hit their area outside of a hurricane.

Many home owners said a tornado warning and subsequent tornado came as a surprise. Residents on Walthour Road don't remember the last tornado that hit their area outside of a hurricane.

The National Weather Service – Charleston has upgraded Tuesday’s tornado in eastern Chatham County to a low-end EF-2 tornado.

The survey team from Charleston says the twister developed around 5:54 pm Tuesday, May 23 on the southwest end of Wilmington Island, GA. At this point, the tornado was rated EF-1 in strength with maximum winds of up to 100 to 110 miles per hour.

The tornado moved east along Biltmore Road before turning east-northeast along a portion of Walthour Road.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency reported that just over 30 homes sustained damage, ranging from minor shingle loss to major damage due to trees and large limbs hitting homes.

According to the NWS, one home surveyed along Walthour Road sustained direct structural damage from the tornado, with the roof to a sunroom being torn off.

Radar evidence, surveyed damage and witness video indicated the tornado strengthened to a low-end EF-2 as it approached Fort Pulaski.

According to the NWS, the tornado moved over/near the visitor center on Ft. Pulaski and caused the concrete walls and roof structure to shift and buckle. A smaller building next to the visitor center sustained similar damage, along with many trees snapped close to the base of the tree. At least two vehicles in the parking lot were pushed and rolled over.

The tornado exited just north of the fort into the Atlantic Ocean at approximately 6:03 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported a capsized 48-foot fishing vessel about a mile north-northeast of Tybee Island. The National Weather Service surmised that the boat was hit by the tornado after it moved north from Fort Pulaski.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.