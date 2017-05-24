GHSA Revised State Baseball Playoff Schedule

When
May 24-27, 2017
Where
Grayson Stadium
Home of Savannah Bananas
1401 E. Victory Dr.
Savannah, GA 31404
(912) 712-2482 (contact: Marie Gentry)
Stadium Info
Stadium directions
State Mutual Stadium
Home of Rome Braves
755 Braves Boulevard
Rome, GA 30161
(706) 378-5113 (contact: Christina Shaw)
Stadium Info
Schedule (revised 5/24/17)
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
In Rome
Class 7A
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Etowah vs. Woodstock - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Woodstock vs. Etowah - Home)
Thursday, May 25, 2017
In Rome
Class A Public
Game 1 – 11:00 am (Schley County vs. Gordon Lee - Home)
Game 2 – 2:00 pm (Gordon Lee vs. Schley County - Home)
Class 4A
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Blessed Trinity vs. Marist - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Marist vs. Blessed Trinity - Home)
In Savannah (GoFan online tickets are SOLD OUT. Grayson Stadium box office opens at 9 am with remaining tickets.)
Class 3A
Game 1 – 11:00 am (Pierce County vs. North Hall - Home)
Game 2 – 2:00 pm (North Hall vs. Pierce County - Home)
Class 5A
Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Wayne County vs. Loganville - Home)
Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Loganville vs. Wayne County - Home)
Friday, May 26, 2017
In Savannah
Class 2A
Game 1 – 10:00 am (Jeff Davis vs. Elbert County - Home)
Game 2 – 1:00 pm (Elbert County vs. Jeff Davis - Home)
Class A Private
Game 1 – 4:00 pm (Savannah Christian vs. Tattnall Square - Home)
Game 2 – 7:00 pm (Tattnall Square vs. Savannah Christian - Home)
Saturday, May 27, 2017
All "if" games, schedule to be determined.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Class 6A (sites and times TBA)
Pope vs. Lee County/Johns Creek
