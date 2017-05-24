GHSA Revised State Baseball Playoff Schedule

When

May 24-27, 2017

Where

Grayson Stadium

Home of Savannah Bananas

1401 E. Victory Dr.

Savannah, GA 31404

(912) 712-2482 (contact: Marie Gentry)

Stadium Info

Stadium directions

State Mutual Stadium

Home of Rome Braves

755 Braves Boulevard

Rome, GA 30161

(706) 378-5113 (contact: Christina Shaw)

Stadium Info

Schedule (revised 5/24/17)

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

In Rome

Class 7A

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Etowah vs. Woodstock - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Woodstock vs. Etowah - Home)

Thursday, May 25, 2017

In Rome

Class A Public

Game 1 – 11:00 am (Schley County vs. Gordon Lee - Home)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm (Gordon Lee vs. Schley County - Home)

Class 4A

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Blessed Trinity vs. Marist - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Marist vs. Blessed Trinity - Home)

In Savannah (GoFan online tickets are SOLD OUT. Grayson Stadium box office opens at 9 am with remaining tickets.)

Class 3A

Game 1 – 11:00 am (Pierce County vs. North Hall - Home)

Game 2 – 2:00 pm (North Hall vs. Pierce County - Home)

Class 5A

Game 1 – 5:00 pm (Wayne County vs. Loganville - Home)

Game 2 – 8:00 pm (Loganville vs. Wayne County - Home)

Friday, May 26, 2017

In Savannah

Class 2A

Game 1 – 10:00 am (Jeff Davis vs. Elbert County - Home)

Game 2 – 1:00 pm (Elbert County vs. Jeff Davis - Home)

Class A Private

Game 1 – 4:00 pm (Savannah Christian vs. Tattnall Square - Home)

Game 2 – 7:00 pm (Tattnall Square vs. Savannah Christian - Home)

Saturday, May 27, 2017

All "if" games, schedule to be determined.

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Class 6A (sites and times TBA)

Pope vs. Lee County/Johns Creek