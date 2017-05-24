Jane Trzaska Earns NFCA Third-Team All-American Honors

SALEM, Va. - Armstrong State University senior Jane Trzaska has been named a third-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), announced today by the organization at the NCAA DII Softball Championships awards banquet in Salem, Va.

Trzaska earns a spot as a utility-pitcher and becomes the 12th different Armstrong State softball player to earn NFCA All-American honors in the 20-year history of the program.

A senior from Glen Ellyn, Ill., Trzaska was named the PBC's Pitcher of the Year in 2017, going 17-7 with a 1.29 ERA and giving up just 88 hits in 157 innings of work, walking 48 while striking out 109. She also played right field and hit .307 with six doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI for the Pirates.

Trzaska currently ranks fifth in NCAA Division II in hits per seven innings (3.92) and she has held opponents to a Peach Belt-best .159 batting average. She hurled a 7-0 no-hitter over Young Harris in an elimination game of the NCAA Southeast Regional on May 12 and also picked up the save in the Pirates' 5-2 win over No. 3 North Georgia in the Super Regional championship game on May 19.

This is the second career All-America honor for Trzaska as she was an honorable mention All-American from the D2CCA and CoSIDA in 2016, while also earning NCAA All-Tournament honors in Denver.

Trzaska and the Pirates open up action at the DII Championships on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the James I. Moyer Complex in Salem, Va., against No. 10 West Florida.

(From Armstrong State University Athletics)