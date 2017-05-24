Burton Fire District responds to tree crashing through home

Burton Fire District firefighters responded to a call for possible crushing injuries in Shell Point after a tree crashed through a residential home on Bon Air Circle on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the single-wide mobile home with severe damages to the porch and roof at the front of the home, but both residents escaped safely. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the couple despite their refusal of medical attention.

One resident said that he was sitting on the couch minutes before the tree crashed through his home and destroyed the couch.

Firefighters assisted the homeowners in removing personal belongings, medications and important documents before shutting off the power and beginning to secure the home.

The firefighters also began placing tarps over the home to protect the interior before they were forced to move back when the roof began to fail.

